Bandidos to close last restaurant Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant on Winchester Road will be closing its doors after business on Tuesday.

The owner of Bandidos, Jimmie Schindler II, made the announcement in a heartfelt video posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Schindler says it’s been an amazing location for them over the years. “I grew up there. I washed dishes. I mowed lawns. I did all of those sorts of things and it’s always been a part of my life. It’s been really special to me.”

The other three Bandidos locations have already been sold. Schindler urges everyone to support the new owners of the locations.

Schindler said he had Stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma last year. “I was pretty much bedridden for a year.” He suffered severe side effects and said he couldn’t physically work the restaurants like he needed to.

“We had to make the emotional decision to move on from Bandidos and focus on our Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill concept, which is a fast-casual concept.”

Schindler mentioned how much he appreciated all of the employees and customers they have had through the years.

Schindler’s father opened the original Winchester Road location in 1980.