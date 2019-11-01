Baltimore woman sentenced for bank fraud, ID theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Maryland woman was sentenced to almost six years in prison in federal court yesterday in Fort Wayne.

19-year-old Valentina Marinkovic of Baltimore was sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Court documents say she pulled off a scheme that involved placing skimming devices on area bank and credit union ATMs, as well as gas station credit card readers, to steal credit and debit card numbers.

Marinkovic will also have to serve two years on probation and pay back more than $78,000.