Ball State planning smallest tuition hike in 40 years

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – Ball State University officials say the school is planning its smallest tuition increase in more than 40 years.

Ball State says its Board of Trustees is expected to approve the proposed 1.25 percent tuition hike for in-state undergraduates during its June 7 meeting.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports the new state budget gives Ball State funding increases of 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent over the next two years. State funding of more than $130 million per year makes up about a third of the university’s general fund budget, with tuition the main revenue source.

Ball State’s small tuition increase comes at Purdue University plans to continue with its tuition freeze for six consecutive years through the 2018-19 academic year.