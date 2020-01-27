Bacon Bringing Farmers and Legislators Together at Statehouse

For a second consecutive year, the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee (M&P) will feature the smoky smell of bacon to bring together lawmakers and farmers for its annual legislative breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Dubbed the Bacon Bar and Brunch at the Statehouse, the event will offer several varieties of bacon for free to those who attend. Because soybeans and corn are primary food sources for Indiana livestock, the bacon symbolizes the economic relationship between Indiana’s livestock producers and the state’s corn and soybean farmers.

“Many of us still own a diversified farm that features both row crops and livestock,” said ICGA President Mike Beard, who raises hogs along with corn and soybeans on his farm near Frankfort, Ind. “Livestock is the No. 1 customer for Indiana corn and soybeans. What is good for livestock producers is also good for soybean and corn growers.”

Last year’s Bacon Bar and Brunch connected more than 200 farmers, stakeholders, representatives and senators to have valuable, one-on-one discussions about agricultural policy issues. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also attended – and enjoyed the bacon. This year’s event holds similar expectations. With each new year, though, a new set of potential laws and regulations grab the attention of ICGA and M&P staff. This session’s concerns include:

SB 184 – Nonprofit Agricultural Organization Coverage

HB 1119 – Regulation of Pesticide Use and Application

SB 99 – Study Committee on Invasive Species

HB 1039 and SB 217 – Inspection of Petroleum Products

“This is just a brief sampling of the types of issues we will discuss with lawmakers during the breakfast,” said M&P Chair Mike Koehne, who grows soybeans and corn on his farm near Greensburg, Ind. “As the number of farmers continues to decline, it has become even more important for us to speak about the issues that affect our farms. We, as farmers, have more knowledge of these issues than anyone else. It is our responsibility to take care of our livelihood for generations of farmers to come.”

The event is free, but registration is recommended. Visit www.indianasoybean.com/bacon to register.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance