“Back to Work” rally set for Friday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A group is planning a rally at the Indiana State House this Friday, May 1st, to demand that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb lift his stay-at-home order and re-open the state.

The “Rally to Get Hoosiers Back to Work” is planned for 1:30pm on the south lawn of the statehouse, with those who want to attend also being offered the opportunity to take part in a “driving rally” if they would rather be in their car.

“Governor Holcomb has used his authority to arbitrarily determine which citizens are ‘essential’,” a press release from the group reads. “The Indiana State Constitution was written to protect Hoosiers from overreaching government actions that hurt Hoosiers. Governor Holcomb ignored the Indiana State Constitution and with the stroke of a pen is hurting hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers.”

Governor Holcomb’s order, an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, is currently set to expire at 11:59pm on May 1st. He hasn’t said yet whether or not he will extend it, but adds that he will be looking at a number of factors, including consulting with those in charge of surrounding states.

Health officials are also still recommending that all Americans practice and adhere to social distancing guidelines.