Back-to-school vaccination clinic set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a two-day back-to-school vaccination clinic being set up in Fort Wayne this weekend.

The clinic will be from 9am to 3pm Saturday and noon to 3pm Sunday at Super Shot’s Hobson Road location through a partnership with nonprofit group MDwise and the Indiana Department of Health, available to kids in grades K through 12 to get the vaccinations they need for daycare, school, and sports.

COVID-19 shots will also be available for kids 12 and up. The state says a third of Allen County students don’t have all of their required vaccinations.

The event is free, and advance registration is not required. Learn more here.