Baby powder recall issued over asbestos fears

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): In what is called an “abundance of caution,” Johnson & Johnson has announced a voluntary recall of about 33,000 bottles of its Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The recall is in response to an FDA test indicating trace amounts of asbestos contamination. The company says the bottles were sold online, but the recall announcement does not specify which retailer.

It comes at a tough time for the company, which is currently facing lawsuits from 15,500 people who claim Johnson’s talc-based products gave them cancer. The company insists their products are safe.

Read more on the recall, and find details on getting a refund, here.