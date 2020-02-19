Baby left in Baby Box at Adams Township New Haven Fire Department

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO & WPTA ABC21): A baby was left inside of the baby box at the New Haven Adams Township Fire Station at around 4:30 this afternoon, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Monica Kelsey confirmed the surrender of the baby with ABC-21. A press conference is set for Thursday at 9-AM. The condition of the child was not released.

Safe Haven Baby boxes are climate controlled and secure with alarm systems to alert paramedics when a baby is placed inside. New Haven’s Baby Box was installed in 2019.

WOWO News will have details as they become available.