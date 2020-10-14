Avery Dennison plant moving out of Fort Wayne; 170 jobs impacted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Avery Dennison plant in Fort Wayne is closing and relocating, affecting 170 jobs.

The plant, currently located at 3011 Independence Dr., will move label production to locations in Greenfield, Indiana and Mentor, Ohio according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The jobs won’t be affected in Fort Wayne until next year, with the transition to the new locations expected to be finished by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Employees in Fort Wayne will have the opportunity to transfer or bid on open positions at the Greenfield facility.