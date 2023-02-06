Average Fort Wayne Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents In Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen again, down 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/gallon according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. While the lowest price in Fort Wayne stood at $3.04/gallon Sunday, across the state the cheapest was even lower standing at $2.84/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.