Avenues brings state of the art substance abuse and addiction treatment to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Avenues Recovery Center cut the ribbon on a brand new, state of the art facility in Fort Wayne, and it comes at a time when the pandemic is causing addiction to explode.

The 13,000 square foot building at 2626 Fairfield Avenue previously housed Vibra Hospital and was completely renovated for the purpose of housing Avenues, and to enable their unique approach to substance abuse treatment and detox.

Avenues uses a community based plan that is completely inclusive according to National Director of Clinical Engagement Russ Francone, who told WOWO News that connections and peer support are one key to treatment, and that their center having a cross section or microcosm of the community is another.

Many similar rehab and treatment centers focus on adolescent or young adult addiction and often overlook adults and even seniors. Avenues is seeking to change that. Francome said that the center will be a community recovery center and not just a recovery center in the community.

Francome also noted that Avenues is designed to be very comfortable, inviting and friendly to those who are seeking residential treatment, saying that it’s often very physically, emotionally and psychologically painful to enter rehab, and that Avenues works tirelessly to mitigate that.

In addition to residential programs, Avenues will host Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Al-Anon groups. Francome said that Avenues will also be working to bring Toys for Tots and other community programs into the center. He said that Avenues very much wants to be a part of the Fort Wayne Community and expressed his enthusiasm that the center will actually compliment and work alongside of existing treatment facilities in Fort Wayne while providing much needed treatment capacity.