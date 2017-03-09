Automotive manufacturer to create 100+ jobs in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A company that makes emissions control systems for automobiles, has announced plans to build a new facility in Fort Wayne.

Faurecia Clean Mobility has announced plans to spend more than $4-million establishing a new 137,500-square-foot facility on Airport Expressway, creating up to 144 new jobs by 2018.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says the announcement is proof of the state’s efforts to “advance innovation in manufacturing and build one of the nation’s top environments for doing business.”

FCM currently employs more than 1,800 people at three other Indiana locations. They’re the global market leader for emissions control systems for light and commercial vehicles.

“The City of Fort Wayne continues to be a leader in attracting private business investments and jobs to our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “I’m encouraged that the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission was able to partner with HBC Realty Corp. and The Hagerman Group to help facilitate Faurecia’s new jobs and investment in Fort Wayne.”