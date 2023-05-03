Authorities looking for man in LaGrange County

LAGREANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Alan Wilson after being called to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

The office received a complaint of a domestic disturbance in the 10300 block of E 50 N in LaGrange. A victim notified officers that a male suspect was inside the residence and possibly armed.

The Auburn City SWAT team and Steuben SRT team made entry into the residence, but did not locate the suspect. It is believed that he fled on foot.

Wilson faces charges of intimidation, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, and strangulation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 463-7491.