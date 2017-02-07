Authorities investigate white supremacist flyers on IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO/AP) _ Authorities are investigating after white supremacist flyers were left on doors across the University of Indiana’s Bloomington campus.

The school’s Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel posted a statement on Monday saying the flyers were found on office doors of “faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity.” Robel says they flyers were designed to intimidate and provoke anger.

The flyers are attributed to a group promoting white supremacy. Similar postings of flyers have been reported at other U.S. schools in recent months.

Television station WRTV reports the university is working with the FBI to identify those responsible for posting the flyers. Tips are being sought from the public.

Robel says the school “rejects all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination.”

Read the full statement below:

Dear IU Bloomington Community,

Earlier today, I learned of flyers posted on our campus by a group that identifies itself with white supremacy, and which claims in its social media to have posted similar flyers at as many as 30 universities across the country, including universities in California, Texas, Illinois, Washington, Georgia, and Massachusetts. Posted under cover of darkness, targeting the office doors of faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity, these flyers were clearly meant to intimidate, threaten, scare, and provoke anger among faculty, staff, students and visitors.

The university is working with the police and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

I urge the campus community immediately to report any acts of this type by calling the IU Police Department at (812) 855-4111 or filing a Bias Incident Report.

Our university rejects all forms of racism, bigotry, and discrimination. These are in direct conflict with our core values and simply will not be tolerated. Our campus unequivocally rejects the cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents.

We stand together as a community in the face of this abhorrent action. We will not be divided by cowards. This is a university. We discuss ideas in the full light of day.

We are, and will remain, one IU.