Aunt Millie’s closing Fort Wayne Bakery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Aunt Millie’s is closing its Fort Wayne Bakery.

The closing will begin this month and will be completed by April 2018. 91 bakery employees will be affected.

The company still plans to operate six bakeries in the Midwest, with Aunt Millie’s headquarters remaining in Fort Wayne.

Company leaders informed employees of the closing, and announced they will work with the bakery union to offer assistance to those affected.

“This is a critical step in reducing excess capacity and costs, to allow ourselves to maintain our leadership position in the baking industry,” said John F. Popp, company president, in a press release.