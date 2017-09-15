INDIANA (WOWO) – The August Indiana Employment Report is in and Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.5%, which is lower than the national rate of 4.4%.

With the exception of October 2015, Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained lower than the national average for four years.

Indiana’s labor force increased by 4,615 over the previous month due to an 8,007 decrease in employment and a 12,622 increase in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor force stands at nearly 3.4 million.

Regarding employment by sector, private sector employment has grown by more than 25,400 over this year, and has decreased by 4,900 over the previous month.

Total private employment stands at 2,683,600 and is 6,700 above the November 2016 peak.

