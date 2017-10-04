August flooding does $300K in damage to Ivy Tech North Campus

Darrin Wright
Goshen Road - Photo Supplied: Jeff Bowman - ABC 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Flash flooding last August caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a Fort Wayne college.

Ivy Tech Community College’s North Campus was closed down briefly due to the flooding, which the News Sentinel reports did $300,000 worth of damage, $70,000 of which was to a gym floor alone.

The storm brought 3 to 5 inches of rain on August 29th, flooding the campus’ main parking lot, and doing damage to the Harshman Hall and the Student Life Center. All but one office and the gym have since re-opened.

A school spokesman says insurance will cover most of the costs.

