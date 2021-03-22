Auburn Police searching for video of shooting

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The Auburn Police Department is asking for help in tracking down a gunman after a teen was shot Saturday morning.

Police say a white man walked into the Castle Court Apartment Complex and shot a 16-year-old girl at about 4:50 a.m.

The girl is hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers are asking for anyone with home or business video surveillance to review it for the date and time of the incident.

If you have any information, call the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200.