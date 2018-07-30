Auburn police respond to burglary in-progress, one man arrested

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested in Auburn Monday morning after he was found burglarizing a home.

The Auburn Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in-progress just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Greenhurst Court.

The homeowner arrived home to find several things out of place. He also thought he heard someone moving around inside.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they located a man standing in the kitchen.

Identified as Costa Demoff, 39 of Elkhart, he was arrested and booked in the DeKalb County Jail. Demoff faces charges of Burglary of a Dwelling (level 4 felony) and Theft (level 6 felony). His bond has been set at $9,500.

Auburn police officers checked the residence for any other suspects, but learned Demoff acted alone.

The incident is still under investigation.