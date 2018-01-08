Auburn Police need your help finding man responsible for robbing Marco’s Pizza

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Auburn Police Department are asking for your help in finding the man responsible for robbing a Macro’s Pizza in Auburn.

On Sunday January 7, just before 9:00 p.m., Auburn Police responded to a robbery at the Marco’s Pizza located at 293 North Duesenberg Drive.

According to Marco’s Pizza employee’s a white man, roughly 210 -240 pounds, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, with some type of clothing covering his face, entered the pizzeria and approached two employees. The man then demanded they open the cash register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and then took off. Luckily no one was injured.

Auburn Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspect. If you have any information relating to this crime call the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200.