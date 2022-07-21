Auburn Police Department takes steps to help connect with those who struggle with communication

AUBURN, Ind. (Release) – Through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and private donations, the Autism Society of Indiana purchased picture communication boards to be placed in the vehicles of the Auburn Police Department.

The communication boards will give police, fire fighters and EMS providers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or other disabilities or mental health issues. All participants also received a training video on how to implement the communication board.

The Autism Society of Indiana recognizes the need for this type of assistance to first responders and the citizens of Indiana who struggle with communication and wants to provide communication boards for every law enforcement and first responder agency in the state of Indiana.

For more information or to inquire about the communication boards, contact the Autism Society of Indiana at autismsocietyofindiana.org.