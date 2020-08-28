Auburn police chief resigns amid missing evidence investigation

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy resigned Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into the department over missing evidence.

McCoy requested to be returned to his former rank of lieutenant in his resignation, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Indiana State Police has been investigating the department for months after evidence turned up missing in the department’s evidence room.

Mayor Mike Ley was notified by McCoy in late January of the theft. Ley says the department knew of the missing evidence back in November.

Assistant Chief Mark Stump has been named acting chief.

Ley says an announcement on a new chief appointment from outside the department could come next week.

An investigation into the missing evidence is still ongoing, and charges could be considered.