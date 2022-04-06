Auburn police arrest six people after search warrant issued in Corunna

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Six people were arrested on Tuesday after the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team (APNET) served a search warrant in the 800 block of CR 9A in Corunna, northwest of Auburn.

Detectives found seven “one-pot” methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and precursors to manufacture marijuana.

APNET was assisted by the Auburn Police Emergency Response Team, Steuben County SRT, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team.

The six people arrested face multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. Ranging from visiting a common nuisance, to drug charges, as follows,

Justin Handshoe – Manufacturing methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Chemical Precursors to manufacture methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia, (Class A misdemeanor), Habitual Offender Enhancement

Roger Boese – Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor)

Carl Boese – Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor)

Rita M. Spillers – Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Patricia Roberts – Visiting a common nuisance (B misdemeanor)

George Fath JR – Active Warrant out of Steuben County for possession of a controlled substance.