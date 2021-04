AUBURN, Ind. (Network Indiana): The Mayor of Auburn wants to see a big crowd in his town on Saturday.

Mayor Michael Ley is organizing a “Block Out Hate” rally in response to a planned Klan gathering. The Church of the Ku Klux Klan plans to meet in Auburn on Saturday and Mayor Ley wants more community members than klansmen to show up.

Ley says the people of Auburn do not support hatred or racism, and he expects that they will show that on Saturday.