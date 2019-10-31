Auburn man sentenced to five years for growing marijuana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to growing more than 100 marijuana plants.

Jeffrey Gaunt, 62, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

An Indiana State Police Marijuana Education Helicopter flew over Gaunt’s home back in June of 2018 after a tip. Officers saw Gaunt pulling up plants that looked like marijuana and saw him try to run. After landing the helicopter, officers arrested Gaunt.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 177 rooted marijuana plants, 60 non-rooted marijuana clones, sealed packages of marijuana, firearms and more items used in a marijuana grow operation.

Gaunt was previously convicted for burglary and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.