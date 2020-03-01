Auburn man killed in single-vehicle crash

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Auburn at 5:33 a.m. on a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck off the south side of the road west of the I-69 overpass.

Police say the vehicle left the road while traveling east on Auburn Drive when it went airborne and struck a utility pole. The pickup then struck a second utility pole before it came to a stop upright amongst live downed power lines.

The driver of the pickup, William A. Nelson, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is still under investigation.