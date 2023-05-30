Auburn man in critical condition after Monday motorcycle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Auburn man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Dekalb County.

Authorities say that 68-year-old Kevin Anglin was traveling northbound in the 3400 block of CR 27 when he entered a curve to go over I-69. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle drifted into gravel on the east shoulder, with the back end swiping the guardrail, then going sideways and ejecting Anglin.

Anglin was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and said to be in the same condition Tuesday morning.