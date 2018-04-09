Auburn man arrested in burglary, battery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man is behind bars for an alleged burglary and domestic battery.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary back on March 29 at around 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of CR 75A. A man told police his garage door had been kicked open and saw a man walk into a blue Camaro and leave. Then on the same day at around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of CR 34 after a report of a burglary. A woman saw someone had gone through multiple rooms and several items were missing.

After an investigation, police identified Montana Warner, 22 of Auburn, as a suspect in the burglaries. Deputies searched his apartment in the 700 block of Griswold Court and his 1995 Camaro on Friday. While there, his girlfriend told police Warner bit her on her breast after an argument became physical.

Warner was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. While interviewing Warner, officials also identified another suspect, a juvenile from Butler.

Warner is facing multiple charges, including two counts of burglary, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and domestic battery. Warner is also currently on parole for burglary.