Auburn-Garrett Drive-In to reopen this weekend

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A local drive-in movie theater is reopening this weekend, with social distancing rules in place.

The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In will be running a double feature of two family films this Friday and Saturday nights: “Trolls World Tour” and “Dolittle”.

Drive-In management says they’ll be limiting capacity to 50%, having drivers park in every other spot, and there will be limits on how many people can be in the restrooms or at the concession stand at any one time.

You can find a full list of the rules below.