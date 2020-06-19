Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum – Out of Quarantine

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for something different – The Auburn-Cord-Deusenberg Museum in Auburn is rolling out something new.

The Auburn Cord Deusenberg Museum opened to the public over last weekend and to celebrate Indiana’s re-opening – the museum put together a new exhibit entitled “Out of Quarantine”.

17 seldom seen automobiles that are part of the museum’s private collection are on display together for the first time. The cars represent multiple styles and types of vehicles spanning 80 years of automotive history.

One star is a 1933 Checker Cab that was a mainstay on the streets of Chicago for years joins classic Cords and even a 1956 Ford Thunderbird and a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air.

The museum is open from 9-5 daily. Visit automoblemuseum.org for more information