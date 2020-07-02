Auburn Cord Deusenberg Festival canceled due to Pandemic concerns

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Organizers for the Auburn Cord Deusenberg festival have canceled the Labor Day weekend event due to public safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic – according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Officials say they have consulted with local and state health officials and discussed how it would be best to proceed while keeping those attending safe.

One area of concern was that the festival draws thousands of attendees from other states and even internationally.

The board of directors made the decision to cancel this year’s event, which had been set for August 29-April 5 out of an abundance of caution. Organizers are now working to plan next years event.