Auburn bank robbery under investigation

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Auburn Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Community State Bank, located at 708 West Seventh Street.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Monday, Auburn Police were called to the bank. Once on the scene, bank employees told officers that a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask walked into the bank and demanded cash.

The suspect did not show a weapon and left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. Bank video shows him driving away in a gray/silver Chevy Impala and was last seen East bound on 7th Street.

Meantime, no injuries were reported, but the robbery is still under investigation.