Atz Furniture to close

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the oldest businesses in Kendallville is shutting down.

Atz Furniture on West North Street announced it is going out of business. Owner Joe Atz says the store, which has been around for 98 years, will be closing due in part to the impact seen from the coronavirus and Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home orders.

He tells Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly he plans to retire and move away, also citing a desire to spend more time with family.

The building will be put up for sale once all of the furniture has been sold.