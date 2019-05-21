Attorney General Curtis Hill files lawsuit against founders of Purdue Pharma

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit Tuesday against members of the family that founded Purdue Pharma.

The lawsuit alleges members of the Sackler family have played a key role in worsening the opioid crisis in Indiana.

Purdue Pharma is known for making and marketing the painkiller OxyContin.

Last November, the State of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the company itself, stating it misrepresented the risks and benefits of opioids. That lawsuit is still pending.

In Tuesday’s lawsuit against the Sackler family, the State of Indiana alleges members of the family “directed, approved of, and participated in their company’s destructive strategies.” It also states the family enriched themselves, and instructed Purdue Pharma to distribute approximately $3.4-billion into the family’s account between April 2008 and 2016.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, treble damages, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and restitution of sums constituting unjust enrichment.

Click here for the full lawsuit.