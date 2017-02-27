Attorney accused of stealing from estate

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Noble County attorney has been arrested for theft from a person’s estate.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says 60-year-old Diane Miller of Albion was arrested Monday for using her position to make unauthorized cash withdrawals from an estate she was in charge of, to the tune of $63,000.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in March 2016. Miller was booked into the Noble County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

A special prosecutor from Kosciusko County has been appointed to prosecute the case.