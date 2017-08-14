Attempted storage shed break-in in LaGrange County, two men arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were arrested after attempting to break into a storage shed last Friday.

LaGrange County Deputies were dispatched to 0310 S 400 E to reports of two men attempting to break into a storage shed around 3:08 p.m.

21-year-old Nicholas Tobias Slabach of LaGrange, Ind. was at the home attempting to enter the shed with 18-year-old Mason Daniel McCann of Kendallville, Ind.

Slabach and McCann left the scene in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was reported stolen from the residence the day prior to the attempted theft.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, LaGrange Police Department and Wolcottville Police Department located the two men and the stolen vehicle on CR 750.

Slabach was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft, Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving While Suspended-Prior.

McCann was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Both were booked in the LaGrange County Jail.