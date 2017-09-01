Attempted murder in Angola, one man arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is arrested and a woman is in the hospital after an alleged attempted murder in Angola Thursday.

Steuben County Officers received a 911 call regarding a subject with a gun at a home on Henney Street around 2:30 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found an 85-year-old man at the home, as well as an 81-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Cameron Hospital and then transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The man, identified as Samuel A Ford, was incarcerated at the Steuben County Jail on one count of attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation.