Associated Churches to host “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign

Brooklyne Beatty
(Photo Supplied/ Indiana News Service / Sierra Black)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Associated Churches is hosting a “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign to benefit low-income families with children in Allen County.

Beginning April 9 through April 14, new baby items can be dropped off at Associated Churches, 602 East Wayne St., or donated online at AssociatedChurches.org/Donate.

Donations can also be made by shopping online at Target’s “Baskets4Babies” Baby Registry, and having items directly donated to Associated Churches.

Needed items include:

  • Baby wash
  • Baby lotion
  • Diapers (sizes 3-6)
  • Diaper cream
  • Car seats
  • High chairs
  • New clothes (n-3T)
  • Wipes
  • Cribs
  • Crib mattresses
  • Crib sheets
  • Bottles
  • Washcloths

An online gift of $25 will provide a basket full of essential baby items to babies in need.

