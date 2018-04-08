Associated Churches to host “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Associated Churches is hosting a “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign to benefit low-income families with children in Allen County.
Beginning April 9 through April 14, new baby items can be dropped off at Associated Churches, 602 East Wayne St., or donated online at AssociatedChurches.org/Donate.
Donations can also be made by shopping online at Target’s “Baskets4Babies” Baby Registry, and having items directly donated to Associated Churches.
Needed items include:
- Baby wash
- Baby lotion
- Diapers (sizes 3-6)
- Diaper cream
- Car seats
- High chairs
- New clothes (n-3T)
- Wipes
- Cribs
- Crib mattresses
- Crib sheets
- Bottles
- Washcloths
An online gift of $25 will provide a basket full of essential baby items to babies in need.