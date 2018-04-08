Associated Churches to host “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Associated Churches is hosting a “Baskets 4 Babies” campaign to benefit low-income families with children in Allen County.

Beginning April 9 through April 14, new baby items can be dropped off at Associated Churches, 602 East Wayne St., or donated online at AssociatedChurches.org/Donate.

Donations can also be made by shopping online at Target’s “Baskets4Babies” Baby Registry, and having items directly donated to Associated Churches.

Needed items include:

Baby wash

Baby lotion

Diapers (sizes 3-6)

Diaper cream

Car seats

High chairs

New clothes (n-3T)

Wipes

Cribs

Crib mattresses

Crib sheets

Bottles

Washcloths

An online gift of $25 will provide a basket full of essential baby items to babies in need.