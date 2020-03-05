Art Van Furniture going out of business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Art Van Furniture is going out of business, closing all of their stores including the one in Fort Wayne.

No date has been set for the company to cease operations, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. However, the Detroit-based company is expected to shut down in the near future, with liquidation sales starting on March 6 at all locations. The Fort Wayne store is located on Coliseum Blvd.

Art Van was purchased by a private equity firm in 2017.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles in a statement.