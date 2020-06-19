Art Commission issues call for artists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is looking for artists to design murals about civil rights and social justice.

The murals will be the first in the Faces of the Fort project, recommended in the city’s recently adopted Art for All Public Art Master Plan.

Faces of the Fort is inspired by the successful Atlanta “Off The Wall” project and will include murals throughout the city with a focus on storytelling as a way to amplify and preserve the cultural legacy of Fort Wayne’s diverse neighborhoods.

The deadline for artists to submit their qualifications is July 5th. Learn more at the Community Development website.