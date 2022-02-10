Arson Believed To Be Cause In Bass Road Blaze Wednesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials believe that a fire that ripped through a house on Bass Road on Wednesday night was set deliberately.

The fire broke out after 8:30 pm near Bass Road and Thomas. Firefighters from four departments worked to knock down the flames. According to our partners in news at ABC21, a neighbor helped a woman inside the house escape safely.

Police say they chased a man they believe started the fire into a nearby woods where a police dog was used to make the arrest. It’s unclear why or how the fire was set. Firefighters say there is extensive damage to the home and officials believe the fire started in the garage.

No injuries were reported in the incident which remains under investigation.