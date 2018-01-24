Arrest warrant issued for non-compliant registered sex offender in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a non-compliant registered sex offender.

Ted J. Benhower, 58, is wanted for two felony counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday by the Steuben County Superior Court.

Benhower is described as a white man, 5’8″ tall, with hazel colored eyes and brown hair. He weighs approximately 150 lbs. and is last known to have facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 665-3131, or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-STOP.