Arrest warrant issued for man who lit deer on fire

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help in tracking down the Mentone man wanted for lighting a deer on fire.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mark Shepherd, 20, charging him with a single count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal – a level 6 felony.

It was back on Feb. 16 when Shepherd and Christopher Hodges, 18, also of Mentone, struck the deer while driving on State Road 25 north of Rochester.

Upon further investigation, police learned Shepherd and Hodges were driving a Camaro when they hit the deer. They turned around and went back to the deer, poured gasoline on the animal, then set it on fire. When deputies arrived, the deer will still alive and smoldering, police say.

Hodges also faces a felony charge of torturing or mutilating an animal. Hodges is already in custody.