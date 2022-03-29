Arrest Made In Weekend Shooting, Bond Set For Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest surrounding a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 12:41 A.M. Fort Wayne Police responded to the Coliseum Inn located at 1020 North Coliseum to the report of a shooting. According to a report from Fort Wayne Police, when officers arrived they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The male was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police were able develop a suspect early on in the investigation and have since apprehended and charged Hector Fernando Lopez-Martinez, age 31 from Fort Wayne with Attempted Murder, Aggravated battery, and Criminal Recklessness. Lopez-Martinez’ initial trial was held on Monday and a bond of $115,000 was set. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to court records.