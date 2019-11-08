Arrest made in Warsaw High School bomb threats

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police have arrested a man accused of making two bomb threats at Warsaw Community High School in September.

Mark Schultz, 46 of Silver Lake, was arrested Thursday. Schultz admitted to calling in bomb threats to the school on Sept. 18 and Sept. 27. Police searched the school and surrounding buildings and found nothing in both instances.

After an investigation into the origin of the threats, officers determined Schultz was a person of interest in the case. He told police he made the false calls so he could commit a robbery at a local business. That robbery never happened.

Schultz was booked into the Koscuisko County Jail facing felony charges of intimidation. Additional charges are pending.