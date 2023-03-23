Arrest Made In Recent Indiana Tech Robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to Fort Wayne Police, 19-year-old Marlon Cooper was arrested as an accomplice in a recent robbery at Indiana Tech, however police are looking for help tracking down other suspects. Police say crews served two search warrants at a dorm on Indiana Tech’s campus in downtown Fort Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in regards to a reported robbery at the college. While serving the warrants, Cooper was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of assisting a criminal. Police say they are still investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information to call Fort Wayne Police.