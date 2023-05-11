Arrest made in Lillie Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 38-year-old Steven Atkins on a preliminary charge of murder, according to the Journal Gazette. Atkins allegedly shot and killed Kiera Zepke.

Tuesday evening the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Lillie Street after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area. After officers arrived, they located a woman in the back of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

