Arrest made in killing of two teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two teens last week on the city’s north side.

Tre Zwieg was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of murder, two felony counts of murder and burglary according to the Journal Gazette.

Brendan Steave Cole, 19 of Fort Wayne, and Juan Jose Ramirez, Jr., 16 of Ypsilanti, Michigan, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The two teens were found at just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue near Glenbrook Square suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A probable cause affidavit revealed the two teens were found on the garage floor of the home wearing ski masks, with one wearing a glove. A mix of ammunition casings were found around their bodies.