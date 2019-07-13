Arrest made in Friday car-crash involving train

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – A man from Bunker Hill is facing charges after detectives discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle when collided with a train.

It started just after 2 p.m. on Friday when the Warsaw Police Department responded to the crash between McClellan Street and Detroit Street on E. Pope Street.

Upon arrival, officers found out that a man, woman and a child had took off after the crash and went down the tracks.

The woman and child were later found uninjured by police. The woman indicated to officers that the man was giving her a ride to the county fairgrounds. James Cable, the driver of the vehicle, changed the plans after picking her and the child up. As a result, the woman demanded that he take them directly to the fairgrounds or pull over and let them get out of the vehicle on the side of the road.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the woman said Cable got upset after her demand and then tried to beat the train. The train struck the vehicle in the left rear, causing it to spin. She stated that Cable tried to force her to remain in the car after the crash, but she grabbed her daughter and ran off.

Cable was later found on private property where is he hiding in an old camper. He was then taken into custody.

After further investigation, detectives discovered that the vehicle he was driving was stolen from Perry County, Illinois.

Cable has been preliminarily charged with vehicle theft, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of paraphernalia. Police say that additional charges may be filed.