Arrest made in fire/murder investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have made an arrest over a fatal Good Friday house fire.

The FWPD says 31-year-old J. Trinidad Ramirez was arrested this morning on a charge of murder. He was one of two people picked up by Homicide, Vice Narcotics, and Gang Unit officers last night.

Three people died in the fire in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive, which was first reported just after 1am on April 10th. The Allen County Coroner’s office later ruled that one of the victims had been shot to death, with final autopsy reports pending on the other two victims.

Ramirez will be arraigned in court either later today or tomorrow.